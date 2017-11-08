After almost 130 years of delivering the news the Moose Jaw Times Herald will print it`s final issue in less than one month.

This afternoon it was confirmed that Star News Publishing, which owns the Times Herald and several other papers around the province, including the Prince Albert Daily Herald, will stop publication of the Moose Jaw paper on December 7th. The closure means the end of the digital edition of the paper as well as the print version.

The decision will affect about 25 employees in Moose Jaw.

The paper first published as a weekly in 1889 under the name `The Times`. One of the early owner-editors was Walter Scott who would go on to become the first premier of Saskatchewan.

The paper became a daily publication in 1906. In 1920 it purchased a rival paper and changed its name to the `Times Morning Herald`, before adopting the name name `Times Herald`in 1949.