Promoting safety and important life skills was at the top of mind on November 8th, as Prairie South School Division held a safety fair for over 500 grade 7 and 8 students in Moose Jaw.

Safety Day 2017 was made possible by the school division's partnership with the Saskatchewan Association of Agricultural Societies and Exhibitions, who had organized the event and only asked Prairie South to bring their kids.

Their day started pretty simple; the kids received a Safety Day shirt and were split into groups at Moose Jaw Exhibition Convention Center, where they met with various organizations and learned about important safety tips through interactive activities.

Kids learned about fire safety from the Moose Jaw Fire Department, car and driving safety from the RCMP and SGI, electrical safety from Saskpower, workplace safety from the Saskatchewan Construction Safety Association, and many other important life lessons and tips from various organizations.