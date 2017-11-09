Take care out there in southwest Saskatchewan. Fog has moved in and an advisory has been issued for an area that starts up around Kindersley, covers the Alberta border, slides down just below Moose Jaw and onto the US border.

That entire areas is seeing a thick fog this morning, reducing visibility and causing some ice to form on local roads and highways. Moose Jaw is just on the edge of the warning but fog is still being reported.

The fog today is giving us an indication that a change in the weather is not far away. While many areas of the province started the day in the minus 20s but a system of warm air is starting to form. We're expecting a return to more normal conditions on Monday, which means just slightly above the freezing mark.