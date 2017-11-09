In a good sign of the progress that the Saskatchewan Roughriders have made this season, the Green and White had five players named to the CFL West Division All-Star team on Wednesday.

Two of the five wide receiver slots were filled by Riders with Duron Carter and Naaman Roosevelt both earning all-star nods.

Carter led the Riders with 1,043 receiving yards and tied Roosevelt, who registered his second consecutive 1,000-yard season, for the team-lead with eight receiving touchdowns.

This is Carter’s second all-star selection, while it’s the first for Roosevelt.

Guard Brendon LaBatte will be joining Carter and Roosevelt on the West Division’s offensive squad. LaBatte played in all 18 games this season for the Riders, spending time at left guard and centre.

This is the eighth division all-star selection for LaBatte.

On the defensive side of the ball, defensive end Willie Jefferson and defensive back Ed Gainey both had their stellar seasons honoured by members of the Football Reporters of Canada and CFL head coaches.

Jefferson, who is an all-star for the first time, finished with a team-high sacks and led the CFL with 37 quarterback pressures. He also had a career-high 45 defensive tackles.

Gainey led the CFL with 10 interceptions and one return touchdown. He set the Riders’ single-game record with four interceptions on Aug. 13 against the B.C. Lions. Gainey started all 18 games, had 48 defensive tackles and two fumble recoveries.

The CFL All-Stars will be announced in early December.

The Riders are preparing to head to Ottawa this weekend where they’ll face the Redblacks in the Eastern Semifinal on Sunday.