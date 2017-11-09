There is good news for parents who want the right to continue to choose what school their child goes to.

Back in the spring, a controversial court ruling was issued that said it was unconstitutional for the province to fund education for non-catholic students attending a Catholic school. But many argued that a catholic school was the closest learning facility to their home and forcing them to go to public school would result in long bus rides and hardship.

The province agreed and has started the province to invoke the notwithstanding clause to continue to fund non-catholic students.