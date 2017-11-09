The Joel Jordison rink is the last remaining undefeated team in the Original 16 Cash League.

Jordison (5-0) knocked off the Patrick Ackerman rink (1-4), 10-3, on Wednesday night during an eight-game slate at the Moose Jaw Ford Curling Centre.

The win made Jordison the last unbeaten team in the league after the Penny Barker rink suffered their first loss this season, falling 8-2 to the Warren Marcotte rink (4-1).

Jordison opened strong with three in the first end, but Ackerman answered back with a deuce in the second.

In the third, Jordison was able to take back control with two and then after Ackerman added one in the fourth, Jordison came right back with three in the fifth and two more in the sixth for the win.

In Barker-Marcotte match-up, Marcotte scored one in the first and stole one in the second, but Barker answered back with a deuce in the third to tie the game at 2-2.

Marcotte found another gear after that, scoring in four straight ends, including two in the fourth and a steal of two in the seventh for the win.

In other action on Wednesday, Ben Gamble (2-3) scored a 6-4 win over Donna Ackerman (3-2); Ralph Courtnage (2-3) won for the second time this season, beating Murray Stroeder (2-3), 11-3; Barb Wallace (1-4) picked up her first win with an 8-5 victory over Wade Gray (2-3); Ryan Wenarchuk (4-1) won 6-5 over Shaunna Fritzler (0-5); and Stan Barnsley (4-1) moved into a tie for second place with a 6-5 win over Joe Gunnis (2-3).