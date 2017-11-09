A radio milestone will be celebrated Thursday in Moose Jaw as 800 CHAB commemorates its 95th anniversary.

CHAB is one of the oldest radio stations in Canada and North America opening as 10AB in the spring of 1922. Over the years it expended to include a television station at one point and today, has developed into an information centre that includes two FM sister stations as well as the online news portal, DiscoverMooseJaw.com.

For the last 25 years the station has been owned by Golden West Broadcasting and President Lyndon Friesen says what was important in the beginning is still important now.

"When the station was started 95 years ago, it was set up to be the voice of Moose Jaw and today, 95 years later, we're still doing much of the same thing."

Friesen says one of the keys to success has been a focus on developing local talent. A number of Moose Jaw residents have graced the airwaves with successful careers at the local station before finding international fame.

CHAB will celebrate the milestone with a special invitation only event at the Heritage Inn Thursday evening.