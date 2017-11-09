  • Print
The Moose Jaw Soccer Association’s Adult Co-ed League was back on the pitch at Yara Centre for three games on Wednesday night.

Kassi and Korey Reimer picked up two goals each to lead the Falcons to a 6-1 win over Supra.

Niko Hendricks had the lone goal of the game in a 1-0 win for the Mavericks over the Grand Torinos.

The Fairmonts and T-Birds battled their way to a 1-1 draw. Ryan Heppell and Calvin Burton found the back of the net for their respective teams in the game.

The league hits the field at Yara Centre every Wednesday night.

