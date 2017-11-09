The province is sending out a warning about thin ice on our local lakes and rivers.

While there has been a good amount of cold weather that has started to freeze bodies of water, officials are reminding people to check for safe and sufficient ice before venturing out for ice fishing or other winter activities.

There are a lot of variables when it comes to ice thickness and water movement is a big one, creating thin spots that you might not see until it's too late.

There should be at least 10 cm (4 inches) of ice to walk on, 20 cm (8 inches) to drive a snowmobile or ATV on, 30 cm (12 inches) to drive a car or light truck on, and more than 30 cm (12 inches) to drive a heavy truck on.