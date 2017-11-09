Two women have begun collecting funds in order to join a team from Alberta and head out to Peru next March on a United Smiles Dental Mission.

They will be traveling to a community suffering from poverty to help with dental care and perform procedures on patients who wouldn't normally have the opportunity to visit a dentist.

"Each person that goes down is in charge of a big bucket...with dental equipment in it. We bring everything down like instruments, gloves, masks, anesthetics, all materials that we need," explained one of the pair leaving, Yvette Enns, who is a dental assistant. "Once we get to our destination we'll put it all together in the back of a truck and we'll truck it down to a school or wherever our destination will be."

"We're going to set our equipment up and we work 'til nightfall because there is usually no power there, with headlamps on we do what we can to help these children and adults. For this trip coming up in March, there's two of us from Moose Jaw going... but there's generally about 20 people who go down together at once."

This dental mission will be the second for Enns. She said her first trip was a life-changing experience, which is one reason why she signed up for another one.

"It's night and day, it was an eye opener for me for sure. They have absolutely nothing, they don't having running water, they don't have power, so dental care is not on their list of priorities, but it is a huge need. We ended up doing quite a few extractions because some of the state[s] of the teeth were not repairable with the means that we have."

To be able to go Enns and her partner need to raise $2,500-$3,000 each; however, they are paying for part of their trip on their own.

Their fundraiser is taking place next Wednesday, November 15th, which will be a fish fry. Those who are interested in supporting them can call Aspen Dental to purchase tickets for $22.