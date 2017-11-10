A recent survey done by Ipsos on behalf of Historica Canada showed a spike of interest when it came to attending Remembrance Day ceremonies.

The poll also showed that millennials were more likely to be the generation that attends these ceremonies, with 37% of the survey’s respondents saying they were going to attend one on November 11th. Some are attributing this rise of interest to millennials being more exposed to veterans and their stories

In comparison, only 29% of baby boomers and 23% of generation X survey participants showed interest in going to a Remembrance Day ceremony.