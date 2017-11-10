Moose Jaw Warriors prospect Brayden Tracey and Canada Red advanced into the semifinals on Thursday night at the 2017 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge.

Canada Red pulled off a 4-3 win to upset Canada Black in the quarterfinals at the Encana Events Centre in Dawson Creek, B.C.

Kootenay Ice forward Peyton Krebs, the first overall pick in the 2016 WHL Bantam Draft, assisted on all four goals for Canada Red in the win. Halifax Mooseheads forward Xavier Parent scored a pair of goals to help lead Canada Red into the semifinals.

Brandon Coe of the North Bay Battalion scored just 4:54 into the game and then Parent followed it up with a power play goal just under three minutes later.

Tri-City Americans forward Sasha Mutala would get Canada Black on the board with a power play goal only 28 seconds after Parent’s goal.

Canada Black would even the score late in the second period when Edmonton Oil Kings defenceman Matthew Robertson scored another power play goal to make it 2-2.

Parent put Canada Red back in front just 49 seconds into the third period and Xavier Simoneau of the Drummondville Voltigeurs made it 4-2 less than three minutes later.

Mutala scored for Canada Black with under five minutes to go to make it a one-goal game, but they couldn’t find the equalizer.

Flint Firebirds goaltender Luke Cavallin made 31 saves in the win for Canada Red.

Canada Red will now advance into the semifinals and face the Czech Republic, who upset Russia, 4-3, in other quarterfinal action on Thursday.

The other semifinal will have Canada White taking on the United States. Both teams are coming off 5-1 wins in the quarterfinals over Finland and Sweden, respectively.

The semifinals are on Friday with the medal games set for Saturday.