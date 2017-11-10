As we prepare to honour Remembrance Day, a World War I soldier from the Assiniboia district is being recognized by having a coulee named in his memory.

Captain David McAndie homesteaded in the area of Lake of Rivers, south of Moose Jaw and the coulee that's there will bare his name.

The Captain enlisted with the 46th Battalion out of Moose Jaw, served with the 10th Battalion and became one of the

most decorated Canadian officers before dying of injuries sustained in France in 1918 at the age of 31.