This weekend you have a chance to see a show for Remembrance Day that will feature songs, letters, and poems from the war. It's called "Voices From The Front" and it's being put on by Briercrest Onstage in Caronport.

Artistic director, Ron de Jager, said in its second year, the show has more meaning for him because it features an interview with his parents, who lived through war.

"Our history informs who we are today and if we ignore part of that history, I think we don't have an understanding of where we are today and I don't think we want to repeat mistakes of the past. I think we have an incredibly rich heritage of very courageous men and women who gave their lives so other people could have life."

The show runs Friday night at 7 and Saturday at 2:30 and 7pm at The Landing in Caronport. The building itself is also rich with heritage. It was once used as part of the British Commonwealth Air Training Plan that saw thousands of pilots trained on the prairies and then sent overseas to war.

