It’s a big weekend in the East Division with the division’s top-two teams going head-to-head in a two-game set over the next three days. The Moose Jaw Warriors and Regina Pats meet for a pair of games in their storied rivalry this weekend.

Heading into Friday’s showdown at the Brandt Centre, the Warriors lead the Pats by two points for top spot in the division with both teams looking to prove they’re the top team.

“Playing Regina is always huge for us, it’s a big rivalry and it’s points that matter,” said forward Jayden Halbgewachs. “We always have something to prove when we’re playing them, so we usually play our best hockey against them and we’ll bring that here this weekend.”

Both teams are coming into the game on hot streaks, as the Warriors have won three straight and seven of their last eight games, while the Pats are unbeaten in regulation in their last four and they have points in eight of their last ten games.

With both sides playing their best, that should give fans plenty to cheer about over the weekend. Halbgewachs said that the Warriors are hoping to quiet down the Pats’ fans to start the series.

“No one wants to lose in their own rink, so just going into it, we’ve got to be prepared that we’ve got to play that much better, simplify our game and just play smarter,” he said. “Usually teams are hotter to start the game in their own rink, so for us, we’ve just got to go in there like it’s a home game and prove a point.”

The lead-up to the game has been interesting as a number of the Warriors and Pats players and coaches were on the same team to start the week during the 2017 CHL Canada/Russia Series. Warriors head coach Tim Hunter and Pats bench boss John Paddock worked together, while Brett Howden and Noah Gregor played with Sam Steel, Josh Mahura and Jake Leschyshyn.

Hunter said he was able to get a good look at Steel over the three days that they were together.

“Sam is a smart hockey player, so you can’t give Sam Steel a lot of room,” said Hunter. “He wasn’t very happy with his game here on Monday night, but he worked hard and that’s a hallmark of all good players. He felt better Tuesday night and made some nice plays to put us up 3-0.”

Howden left Monday’s game of the Canada/Russia Series with an injury after picking up a goal and two points in the 7-0 win for Team WHL over Team Russia. His status is day-to-day heading into Friday night’s contest in Regina.

“We’ll see how he responds on game-day and we’ll take it from there,” said Hunter. “We have a couple of guys with the flu, not feeling 100-percent, and we gave them a day-off today too, so that’s part of it.”

Mahura also missed the second game of the Canada/Russia Series with an undisclosed injury. There’s no word on his status for Friday’s game.

The Pats will be getting a big weapon back into their lineup as 18-year-old forward Nick Henry is set to make his season debut after offseason shoulder surgery. Henry had 35 goals and 81 points in 72 games as a rookie last year.

The Warriors and Pats will meet up on Friday night at the Brandt Centre and then again on Sunday afternoon at Mosaic Place.

The Pre-Game Show will be on the air at 6:40 p.m. on Friday and 3:40 p.m. on Sunday on Country 100.