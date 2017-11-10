As high school students get closer to the half way mark in their year, Saskatchewan Polytechnic's Moose Jaw campus is reminding grade 12 students to starting thinking about who they are.

The local campus is sometimes overlooked when students are planning for the future but Marlene Farchette, Student Recruitment Advisor, says they have around 1,200 students a year taking part in their 25 different courses. In recent years, they've welcomed more and more people from around the world

"We've gone from 60 international students to probably over 200." explained Farchette.

Farchette said the best step for a person to take who is unsure about their future career path should get a hold of her for a rundown of their programs.