The CFL Playoffs are here with the Saskatchewan Roughriders are back in the post-season for the first time in two years.
DiscoverMooseJaw's CFL Insider Matt Sheridan and host Marc Smith go over the Riders' match-up with the Ottawa Redblacks, who has the advantage offensively, defensively and more.
They also talk about the progress made by the Riders this season; what their strength is entering the playoffs; and preview the Western Semifinal between Winnipeg and Edmonton.
CFL Playoffs Picks:
Matt Sheridan:
Saskatchewan over Ottawa
Winnipeg over Edmonton
Regular Season Record: 42-31
Marc Smith:
Saskatchewan over Ottawa
Edmonton over Winnipeg
Regular Season Record: 46-27