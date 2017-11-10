The CFL Playoffs are here with the Saskatchewan Roughriders are back in the post-season for the first time in two years.

DiscoverMooseJaw's CFL Insider Matt Sheridan and host Marc Smith go over the Riders' match-up with the Ottawa Redblacks, who has the advantage offensively, defensively and more.

They also talk about the progress made by the Riders this season; what their strength is entering the playoffs; and preview the Western Semifinal between Winnipeg and Edmonton.

CFL Playoffs Picks:

Matt Sheridan:

Saskatchewan over Ottawa

Winnipeg over Edmonton

Regular Season Record: 42-31

Marc Smith:

Saskatchewan over Ottawa

Edmonton over Winnipeg

Regular Season Record: 46-27