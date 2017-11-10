The Prairie South Elementary Volleyball League championship games were hosted at Peacock Collegiate on Thursday night.

The King George Cougars capture the boys title with a five-set win over the Cornerstone Falcons.

It was a back-and-forth game between the two schools, King George took the first set 27-25, but Cornerstone scored a 25-18 win in the second set. The Cougars retook the advantage with a 25-21 win in the third set and the Falcons answered back again, winning 25-17 in the fourth set.

In the fifth and final set, King George picked up a 15-12 win to take the match.

The girls final saw the Falcons come up short again, this time falling in four sets to the Sunningdale Grizzlies.

Sunningdale set the pace with a 25-20 win in the opening set. The second set was a tight battle with Cornerstone pulling out a 27-25 victory. The Grizzlies took control after that with a 25-13 win in the third set and a 25-21 fourth set win to wrap things up.

At the high school level, there’s regional and conference tournaments happening around the province this weekend. The Vanier Vikings are hosting the 4A Boys South Conference #1 tournament, click here for the full schedule.