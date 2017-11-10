  • Print
Category: Local News

The Saskatchewan Government has announced its Family Information Liaison Unit is now up and running.

The unit is dedicated to providing services to families of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.

Based within the Ministry of Justice, its goal is to help families get information about their loved ones and offer help with the criminal justice system.

Starting the week of the 20th, hearings will be held in Saskatoon for the national inquiry into missing and murdered indigenous women and girls.

