If you're planning on attending the Remembrance Day Service today, here a couple things Mosaic Place is reminding us of to help run the ceremony along smoothly.

They are asking all attendees to be seated by 10:30 am at Mosaic Place.

We're asked to use the East entrance on 1st Avenue as the north side will be reserved for guests with disabilities and dignitaries.

There will also be some road closures in place for the service. 2nd Avenue NW will be closed from Manitoba to High Street and High Street will be closed over to 3rd Avenue.

A security note for today as well, there will be enhanced guest security and safety measures in place. All guests and their belongings are subject to security screening prior to entry. Recent attacks at large public gatherings have prompted the move.