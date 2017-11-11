Flags being placed in honour of veterans isn't something new, but for Sunningdale School, it means so much more.

Along with their Remembrance Day ceremony, Sunningdale students and 15 Wing Fellowship lined the schools walkway with Canada Flags in honour of fallen veterans, especially a past student's father, who had died in Afghanistan while serving in the army.

Hunter Nichols is a grade six student at Sunningdale who helped place the flags for Remembrance Day, and knows a thing or two about the day also.

"[We didn't learn what] we didn't expect," said Nichols. "Every year we expect to learn about what Remembrance day is about but every year you're gonna learn a little more and more in detail as you get older and teachers feel more comfortable talking about that stuff."