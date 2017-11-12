Moose Jaw Warriors prospect Brayden Tracey and Canada Red had their comeback fall short against the United States, falling 6-4 on Saturday in the Gold Medal Game at the 2017 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge.

The U.S. struck for four first period goals and went up 5-0 just over a minute into the second period, but Canada Red didn’t go away, they struck for three straight goals to cut the lead down to two heading into the third period.

Oshawa Generals forward Nick Wong, Vancouver Giants defenceman Bowen Byram and Rimouski Oceanic forward Alexis Lafrenière scored just over six minutes apart in the second.

Canada Red couldn’t claw any closer however and the States would put the game away with an empty net goal from Alex Vlasic with just under a minute to go. Barrie Colts forward Ryan Suzuki scored for Canada Red with 33 seconds left to go.

Byram and Suzuki had a goal and two points each, while Flint Firebirds prospect Luke Cavallin made 28 saves in the goal for Canada Red.

Tracey finished without a point in the six games at the World Under-17s.

The Czech Republic walked away with bronze after beating Canada White on Saturday afternoon.