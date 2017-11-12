Moose Jaw’s Olivia Moyse started her speed skating season on a positive note last weekend.

The Moose Jaw Speed Skating Club member broke the Saskatchewan short track junior ‘B’ 1,000-metre record during the local club’s season-opening meet at the Barkman Arena in Caronport.

“I knew what the record was going in, so I was aiming for it and I raced to the best of my ability, my hardest the whole time,” said Moyse.

Moyse had been close to the record last season, coming within a half-second, and she knew that with the work that she put in over the offseason, she would be able to push for the record right away to open the year.

Following the race, Moyse skated over to her coach, who had a big smile on her face and she knew that the record was hers.

“This start is a very good sign for me, it lets me know that all the summer training I put in paid off and the next meets are just going to be better as they go,” said Moyse, who’s in her grade 12 year at Vanier Collegiate.

Moyse has broken records at the Train to Train 13, Train to Train 14, short track junior ‘B’ and junior ‘A’ levels during her young speed skating career.

This season is a big one for Moyse as she looks to lay the foundation heading into next season with the Canada Winter Games coming up in 2019 in Red Deer.

Moose Jaw will be hosting the selection meet for the Canada White Games provincial team next year.

“This is the year where you’ve got to put the preparations in because tryouts start early next year,” said Moyse.

“I’m hoping for a long track spot on that team, so I’m working on my technique more and then weight training over the summer so that I can get stronger and be ready to go.”

The season is ramping up for Moyse and other local speed skaters. Moyse will be heading to Calgary for the Can-Am speed skating championship coming up next weekend.

Last weekend’s meet here in Moose Jaw saw 96 skaters from around the province hit the ice at the Barkman Arena.

Moose Jaw’s Marc Andre Doyan won gold in the junior division. Tye Nicholson and Molly Morris walked away with silver medals from the meet, while Avery Semen picked up a bronze in her division.