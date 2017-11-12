One Horse Town premiers tonight on television, and while it was mostly put on by concert organizers, many Moose Javians had a hand in helping with the show.

Caitlyn Dixon was one such person, as she got the chance to do the makeup for performers who were at the concert.

"So I was approached and recommend by somebody for the interview. They wanted to interview local people," Dixon said. "So basically they just asked questions about Moose Jaw and what it's like to live here and different things like that, and then I was actually asked by CMT to do makeup for the performers before they actually run out to perform in our city."

Dixon's work involved doing the make up for John Pardi and his band at the Temple Garden, which she says was a little nerve racking.

"I think you have to get yourself into a mental place where you like can't fan girl. You have to be like 'hi there!' and you just have to kind of forget who they are and what they do kind of thing just so you can keep it together, but, yes, sometimes I'm nervous for sure."

Overall, Dixon was excited throughout the whole thing and was happy to do it in town.

You can catch her work tonight (November 12th) on the CMT broadcast of One Horse Town at 8 pm.

Also, you can visit her Facebook page to see more of her cosmetic looks and work.

Dixon (left) working on another cosmetic job. (Photo courtesy of Caitlyn Dixon)