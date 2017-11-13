The Saskatchewan government is once again trying stiffening their penalties on impaired drivers.

Announced earlier today in the legislature, drivers with a blood alcohol content (BAC) of .04 or higher while transporting children under the age of 16 could face an immediate seven-day administrative driving suspension.

"The jist of the legislation is just to improve safety for our children, especially those under 16," Joe Hargrave, the minister responsible for SGI, said. "We're going to increase the suspensions and impoundment of their vehicles... We think it's going to drive a firmer message home."

The Traffic Safety Amendment Act, 2017 would increases the suspension from three-days to seven for the first offence. Second offence drivers will receive a 30-day suspension up from the previous 21 days, while a third offence will lead to a 120-day suspension, up from the current 90.

"We got the idea from Manitoba and we thought it was a really good idea," Hargrave said. "As I mentioned before we are going to continue to look at things that are going to affect impaired drivers."

During the month of September SGI reported 277 impaired-driving-related offences.

Hargrave said he isn't close to the idea of a zero (BAC) law for drivers with children under the age of 16 in the vehicle.