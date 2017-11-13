Worldwide, students and teachers are celebrating International Education Week.

From November 13th to the 17th, schools are celebrating the benefits of international education and exchange worldwide, especially with our international students.

In town, Sask Polytechnic is putting an emphasis on international student recruitment and intercultural services.

"We'll be celebrating International Education Week. We are currently running a contest. So international students and even our domestic students are encouraged to participate in this contest," said Faith Salva, International Education Liaison Officer for International Education at Sask Poly. "All they have to do is post a photo of them travelling abroad with a short caption and they have a chance to win $150 towards a travel package."

With a very diverse student body at the school, Sask Poly is excited for this International Education Week.

Some international students commented on what it's like to be a student in another country, all of them agreed that the whole thing was a culture shock to change, and some said it was a very different educational system than they thought it would be.

"The experience has been really good, like, I had some expectations," said one international student. "So I was thinking 'yeah this is going to be tough, it's going to be challenging' but with all the support and all the facilities that Saskatchewan Polytechnic provided me, I did beyond my expectations."

Another thing they said they all had to adjust to was the weather.

"I come from a desert so I get fifty degrees in the summer and we never get below minus five in the winter. So I had to like learn that I have to protect my limbs so it was challenging getting accustomed to dressing properly, but I like it. I prefer it to my home country's weather."

Sask Poly takes all chances they can get to celebrate their school's diversity. They have already begun planning for Intercultural week in March 2018.