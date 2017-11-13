Moose Jaw police responded to a call on November 12th around 7 am after a report of an abandoned vehicle that was damaged on the 1400 block on 9th Avenue NE.

A home owner in the area said they saw a man fleeing the vehicle on foot. Police arrived to the area several minutes later and discovered that the vehicle had been stolen from Esterhazy, Saskatchewan.

The K9 unit was brought in the track down the man and minutes later they were able to locate the suspect in the nearby area.

Derek Debnam, a Moose Jaw male, not only had outstanding warrants for his arrest but police were also able to link Debnam to a theft from a gas station and mischief that occurred at a golf course.

Debnam was then arrested and now will be charged with Possession of Stolen Property over $5000, Theft Under $5000, Mischief Under $5000, Driving while Disqualified and several Breach of Court Orders.

He is also being remanded into custody, and police are continuing their investigation into this matter.

Moose Jaw's police services would like to thank the public for the numerous calls they received about the vehicle.

Anyone with more information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or the Moose Jaw Police Service at (306) 694-7600.