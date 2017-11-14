The governments of Saskatchewan and Québec have recently signed an agreement that will strengthen ties and work towards improving programming.

The two governments have entered into an agreement for Co-operation and Exchanges in Matters of the Canadian Francophone. The agreement will support sharing best practices and expertise in improving programs and services delivered by the government

Under the agreement, a co-operation committee will be developed that will meet annually and help establish priorities for the next five years that consider the needs of Francophone communities in Saskatchewan and Quebec.