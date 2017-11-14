  • Print
Category: Local News

The governments of Saskatchewan and Québec have recently signed an agreement that will strengthen ties and work towards improving programming.

The two governments have entered into an agreement for Co-operation and Exchanges in Matters of the Canadian Francophone. The agreement will support sharing best practices and expertise in improving programs and services delivered by the government

Under the agreement, a co-operation committee will be developed that will meet annually and help establish priorities for the next five years that consider the needs of Francophone communities in Saskatchewan and Quebec.

