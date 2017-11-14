The Moose Jaw Generals finished off their weekend trip to Tisdale on a high note on Sunday.

After getting shutout 4-0 on Saturday to open the two-game set against the Trojans, the Generals bounced back on Sunday, scoring five unanswered goals to overcome a 4-0 deficit and win 5-4 in a shootout.

Sunday’s win snapped a five-game losing skid for the Generals, who are now 4-8-10 on the year.

They return to game action on Thursday when they travel to Yorkton before hosting the Saskatoon Blazers and Beardy’s Blackhawks over the weekend.

Generals 5 Trojans 4 (SO)

Coming off Saturday’s shutout loss, the Generals didn’t get off to the start that they were looking for on Sunday as it was all-Trojans early.

Tisdale picked up a pair of goals from Moose Jaw Warriors prospect Cade Hayes, as well as goals from Brett Neumeier and Davis Chorney to put the Trojans in front 4-0 just past the midway point of the second period.

The Generals woke up late in the second however with Jaxsen Wiebe breaking up the shutout with 2:38 remaining in the frame. Jaxon Georget cut Tisdale’s lead down to two with just 1:50 left in the second.

The score stayed 4-2 until late in the third period. Skyler Sangster pulled Moose Jaw within one with 2:14 to go and then with just seven seconds remaining in regulation, Wiebe scored his second of the game to tie things up at 4-4.

After overtime, Steven Kesslering scored the lone goal in the shootout to lift the Generals to the win.

Sangster had a goal and three points in the win, while Nolan Jones and Evan Sare picked up two assists each.

Generals goalie Jake Davidson stopped 38 shots in regulation and overtime before turning away all three Tisdale shooters in the shootout to preserve the win.

Trojans 4 Generals 0

A three-goal second period and 23 saves from goalie Roddy Ross helped propel the Trojans to a 4-0 win over the Generals in Saturday’s weekend opener.

Davis Chorney opened the scoring midway through the first period. Connor Hayward, Colton Schell and Andrew Hawes scored throughout the second period to give the Trojans a four-goal cushion heading into the third.

Generals goalie Ethan Hein made 34 saves in the loss.