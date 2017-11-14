The Vanier Vikings used their home court to its full advantage over the weekend.

The Vikings finished in second place on their home court at the SHSAA 4A Boys South Conference tournament on Friday and Saturday, posting a 2-2 record overall, to book their ticket through to regionals.

“The boys played really well, taking a lot of tough teams to three sets,” said Vanier head coach Levi Broda. “It’s always exciting when it comes down to that last match where you need to perform and win to move onto the next round and that’s what we were faced with today, so I’m really proud of the effort that the boys came out with.”

Heading into the final match of the day on Saturday, the Vikings needed a win against Assiniboia to keep their hopes of advancing alive. Vanier put together a stellar effort, winning in two quick sets (25-14, 25-11), to not only secure their spot in regionals, but finish in second place.

“That was most well rounded game of the weekend,” said Broda. “The boys really played well defensively, we passed better than we have in our previous games and we were able to run our offence.”

The Vikings opened the tournament by splitting their two games on Friday, losing in three sets (23-25, 25-23, 15-7) to Lumsden and then beating Imperial in two sets (25-9, 25-21).

On Saturday, Vanier pushed Shaunavon to three sets (25-16, 23-25, 15-13) before falling in a back-and-forth game.

Broda said that hosting their first conference tournament in his time at Vanier was a big benefit for the team, “To sleep in your own beds and be in your own gym makes a big difference,” he said.

Shaunavon claimed top spot with a perfect 4-0 record, while Lumsden also advanced after finishing tied with Vanier and Assiniboia with a 2-2 record.

Vanier will now get the chance to host the 4A Boys South Regional Championship coming up this Saturday. The Vikings welcome in Carlyle, Shaunavon, Fort Qu’Appelle, Lumsden and Melville for games throughout the day with the top-two teams advancing to provincials.

The Caronport Cougars are heading to provincials after winning the 4A Girls South Regional Championship on Saturday in Dalmeny.

The Cougars won in two straight sets over Unity in the final to complete a perfect run through regionals. They will now head to provincials in Yorkton on Friday and Saturday.

Vanier missed out on the playoff round at regionals.

At the 5A Boys South Regional in Swift Current, Peacock and Central both lost in two sets in the quarterfinals with the Toilers falling to Estevan and the Cyclones losing out to Balgonie.

Peacock made it into the quarterfinals at the 5A Girls South Regional in Estevan before losing in three sets to the host Elecs. Central missed out on the playoff round.

The Cornerstone Falcons booked their ticket through to regionals after a second play finish at the 3A Boys South Conference tournament in Carnduff.

Cornerstone went 3-1 during the round robin to finish in second place to advance to regionals, which will be held in Kipling on Saturday.

At the 3A Girls South Regional in Regina, the Falcons fell just short of advancing to provincials. They lost in two sets to Rocanville in the semifinal and then dropped the third place game in two sets to Langenburg.

Click here for full results from the volleyball road to provincials this past weekend.