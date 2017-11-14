Saskatchewan Education Minister Bronwyn Eyre continues to receive criticism for suggesting there is too much indigenous history in the school curriculum.

NDP Education Critic Carla Beck called for an apology and now the Saskatchewan Liberal leader Tara Jijian is calling for Eyre's resignation, saying "when reconciliation takes a step backwards in the legislature, it is essential to hold those responsible to account."

The Saskatchewan Teachers Federation has also called out Eyre - saying her comments could further divide communities.