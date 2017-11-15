The Moose Jaw Warriors extended their winning streak to a season high six games with a 7-4 win over the Broncos Tuesday in Swift Current.

The action was fast and furious throughout the opening period as the teams raced up the ice and went on the attack.

5:33 in to the first period Broncos 16-year-old forward Logan Barlage controlled the puck behind the Moose Jaw net. He was able to set up Logan Foster at the bottom of the left circle where he snapped in the game’s first goal.

Just over a minute later the Warriors charged up the ice. Jayden Halbgewachs drove in on the right win and then cut to the middle of the ice. Halbgewachs looked over his shoulder and put the puck on the stick of newly acquired forward Barrett Sheen on the right side of the Broncos net where he tied the game at one.

Moose Jaw found themselves on the power play at the midway point of the period and where able to capitalize. Brayden Burke controlled the puck inside the right circle and made a cross ice pass to Noah Gregor at the left circle. Gregor snapped a quick shot that beat Logan Flodell to give the Warriors the lead.

Swift Current stormed back under a minute later and forced a goal mouth scramble on top of the Moose Jaw crease. Tyler Steenbergen was the last Bronco to touch the puck as he poked it over the goal line to tie the game at two.

In the final four minutes of the period Steenbergen took a double-minor for high sticking and the Warriors took advantage of it. Moose Jaw showed break puck control on the man advantage and they were able to toss it to the top of the crease for Jayden Halbgewachs who scored his team leading 15th goal of the season to make it 3-2 for the visitors.

Moose Jaw extended their lead 12 seconds in to the second period when Brayden Burke and Tanner Jeannot created a turnover inside the Broncos line and pushed the puck towards the net. Logan Flodell wasn’t able to corral the loose puck which allowed Justin Almeida to backhand in his 10th goal of the year.

Swift Current pulled back to within one on a power play goal from Aleksi Heponiemi at 4:04 but later in the period the Warriors went back up by two when Colin Paradis scored his first WHL goal at 12:47. Then with 34 seconds left in the period the Broncos got another goal from Tyler Steenbergen to make it a one-goal game again.

The game remained tight until the Warriors landed back on the power play just over eight minutes in to the third period when Jayden Halbgewachs scored his second goal of the game. Swift Current pressed to try and climb back in the game but Halbgewachs’ hat trick goal with just over four minutes remaining put the game out of reach.

Halbgewachs finished with three goals and five points, Justin Almeida had a goal and four points, Noah Gregor and Barrett Sheen had a goal and two points, Brayden Burke had four assists, Tanner Jeannot picked up two assists, and Brody Willms made 23 saves.

Moose Jaw outshot the Broncos 16-9 in the third period and 41-27 overall, they were 3-for-6 on the power play and 1-for-2 on the penalty kill.

Moose Jaw’s busy week continues Wednesday with their first trip of the season to Saskatoon for their first battle of the year against the Blades. Catch all the action on Country 100 starting with the Westrum Lumber Timber Mart PreGame Show at 6:40pm.