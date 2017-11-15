

A recent campaign launched by the Canadian Down Syndrome Society wants to educate people on how to act when someone gives birth to a child with a genetic condition. The campaign hopes more people would treat these children like any other and congratulate the parents on having a baby.

Allison Shillington is a child advisor at Lindale school and has a child with down syndrome,. She says giving birth to a child with a disability can be hard enough.

"When you first have a child that is born with a disability, you're in a grieving process, I believe." said Shillington. "You're grieving the child that you thought you were going to have and then you're all of the sudden given this new child that you haven't had a chance to bond with at all."

She added that support groups in Moose Jaw really helped her be happy with her child and she wouldn't give her up for anything in the world.