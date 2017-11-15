Cases for the five people charged in Logan Ring's November, 2016 have been pushed back two more weeks.

Appeared in Swift Current Provincial Court mid-week for the second-straight Wednesday were Collin Perrault, Todd Donaldson, Jolene Epp, Tanisha Perrault, and Rebecca Kuhlman. All appearances were by video.

The Crown received new evidence from police Wednesday morning and have sent it to the various defences that afternoon.

All five are expected to appear by video on November 29 beginning at 10:30 a.m.