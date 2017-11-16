After going 3-0 against two tough opponents, the Moose Jaw Warriors finally moved up in the CHL Top-10 rankings.

After spending three straight weeks in the fourth slot, the Warriors jumped up to second overall in this week’s rankings released on Wednesday.

The Warriors are the top ranked WHL team after moving into top spot overall in the league standings with 16 wins and 32 points, which has them two wins and three points clear of second place Victoria.

During the ranking’s weekly period, the Warriors skated to a pair of wins over the Regina Pats and then they went into Swift Current and topped the second-ranked Broncos.

Swift Current dropped down to sixth in this week’s rankings, while Portland moved up to fifth and Medicine Hat rounds out the WHL teams in the tenth spot.

The OHL’s Sarnia Sting remain the top ranked team.