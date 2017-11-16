As this Alberta storm makes its way into the province, poor driving conditions are already being reported. Snow and some freezing rain have started to fall and that's making highways icy.

Between Moose Jaw and Regina, vehicles have hit the ditch with a couple sliding off at the Belle Plain Overpass. Along with the icy conditions, there's some blowing snow as well that's creating limited visibility.

You can click here for the Road Report before heading out and if you see something that others should know about, give us a call when you reach your destination, 306-693-NEWS (6397).