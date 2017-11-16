Charges have now been laid regarding an incident that took place on South Hill on Wednesday morning.

The police were called just before 5 am to an area on the south side for suspicious activity, and a police cruiser was struck by a vehicle when a suspect attempted to flee the scene.

Thankfully the officer in the vehicle was not seriously injured but did suffer from minor injuries.

Wednesday afternoon the police service asked for public assistance in finding the vehicle and it has now been confirmed there are two suspects who have been charged in relation to this crime.

A male and female have both been charged and will be appearing in court Thursday at 2:30 pm.