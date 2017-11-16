Even with the resources of the internet at our fingertips it can be hard tracing family history. The Moose Jaw branch of the Saskatchewan Genealogical Society tackles that challenge and has fun doing it.

Marge Cleave of Briercrest is a long time member of the society told Discover Moose Jaw the pleasure is in the hunt for facts.

"It's always lots of fun. It's a searching game, you're always looking for answers".

An important part of documenting and saving your families history lies in making sure you take advantage of living history.

"It"s nice when you have your parents or grandparents that share their information with you so you can get a lot of the answers without trying to guess later after they are gone". Marge added, "now's the time to start questioning your family and getting as much as you can".

Marge says although it takes time and effort to put the information together it's worthwhile work.

"Once you've got it, you've got it to pass on".

Personally Marge has been looking into her own families history for about the last 25 years.

"My Dad is from England so I've gone back to the early 1700's with him. My Mom was born in Ireland so hers is a little more difficult but I'm getting quite a bit from there as well".

To hear the complete interview with Marge Cleave from the Heartland at Noon with Rob Carnie