The Moose Jaw Generals kicked off a busy three games in four days stretch with a 4-2 loss to the Yorkton Maulers during Thursday night’s Saskatchewan Midget AAA Hockey League action.

The Generals were coming off a win on Sunday in Tisdale and they gave the Maulers everything they could handle in the contest.

Carey Levesque scored with 15 seconds left in the first period tie the game heading into the break.

The Maulers picked up a pair of goals from Zach McIntyre — his second of the game — and Jordan Repsch just 39 seconds apart late in the second period to move in front 3-1, but Zac Robins found the back of the net with a power play goal less than four minutes later to make it a one-goal game heading into the third.

Moose Jaw couldn’t find the equalizer in the final frame and Yorkton’s Ryder Korczak sealed the win with an empty net goal in the final seconds.

Generals goalie Ethan Hein made 23 saves in the loss, while Moose Jaw fired 25 shots on Maulers netminder Dakota Berezowski.

The Generals will now return home for a pair of games this weekend. They host the Saskatoon Blazers on Saturday afternoon and then welcome in the Beardy’s Blackhawks on Sunday afternoon. They hit the Mosaic Place ice at 1:30 p.m. for both games.