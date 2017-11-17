Tourism Saskatchewan this week announced the winners of their 2017 Explore Sask Photo Contest. Almost 2,000 entires came in over the contest period of June through mid-September, with winners being announced in six categories.
A collection of the winning photgraphs is below courtesy of Saskatchewan Tourism.
- City Life winner - Jannik Plaetner of Saskatoon City Life winner - Jannik Plaetner of Saskatoon
- Events and Festivals winner - Colleen Edwards of Herbert Events and Festivals winner - Colleen Edwards of Herbert
- Grand prize winner - Dallas Hordichuk of Regina Grand prize winner - Dallas Hordichuk of Regina
- Outdoor Fun winner - Allan Schumack of Unity Outdoor Fun winner - Allan Schumack of Unity
- Prairie Life winner - Darcy Senft of Saskatoon Prairie Life winner - Darcy Senft of Saskatoon
- Woods and Water winner - Corey Hardcastle of Air Ronge Woods and Water winner - Corey Hardcastle of Air Ronge
