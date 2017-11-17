The Saskatchewan Roughriders are one win away from a trip to the Grey Cup.

DiscoverMooseJaw's CFL Insider Matt Sheridan and host Marc Smith go over the Riders' Eastern Semi-Final win over Ottawa last week and look ahead to this week's Eastern Final against the Toronto Argonauts.

They also discuss the West Division side of the playoffs and the news this week that the CFL is exploring expansion options to Atlantic Canada.

CFL Playoff Picks:

Matt Sheridan:

Toronto over Saskatchewan

Calgary over Edmonton

Overall record: 43-32

Marc Smith:

Saskatchewan over Toronto

Edmonton over Calgary

Overall record: 48-27