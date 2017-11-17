Jett Woo is impressing NHL scouts.

The Moose Jaw Warriors’ defenceman was listed as an ‘A’ prospect in the NHL Central Scouting’s November Players to Watch list, which was released on Thursday.

In the preliminary rankings released in October, Woo was listed with a ‘B’ rating, but he moved up into the top-tier this time around after posting six goals and 17 points in 18 games with the Warriors to start the season.

Woo has missed the Warriors past two games with an upper body injury, he’s week-to-week.

Fellow Warrior Luka Burzan dropped from a ‘B’ rating initially to a ‘C’ rating in the latest rankings. Defenceman Chase Hartje wasn’t listed this month after cracking the list as a ‘C’ prospect last month.

An ‘A’ rating means a player is considered a first round candidate, while a ‘B’ rating is a second-third round prospect. A ‘C’ rating has the player pegged anywhere between the fourth and sixth rounds.

There was 38 WHL players on November’s list.