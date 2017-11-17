The Moose Jaw Adult Co-ed Soccer League was back on the field at Yara Centre for three games on Wednesday night.

Niko Henriks scored four times, while Joel Van Hattem contributed with the hat trick as the Mavericks doubled up on Emerald Supra, 8-4.

The T-Birds earned their first win of the season, edging out the Falcons, 2-1.

Yusuf Taiwo registered a hat trick for the Rancheros as they defeated the Fairmonts, 4-1.

The Rancheros and Mavericks sit atop the league standings with a 2-0 record each. Full standings can be found at www.mjsa.ca. The League is back on the field next Wednesday at the Yara Centre.