It's been said that people in Saskatchewan sort their laundry into three piles. Darks. Lights. And green and whites.

That perhaps explains the phenomenon of "Rider Nation" as well as anything.

As the Saskatchewan Roughriders prepare to take on the Toronto Argonauts in this Sundays CFL Eastern Conference final we spoke with long time Rider supporter Darwin Gooding to find out what is at the core of Rider Nation.

"I think for some of the old timers it goes back to the franchise being community owned. I'm not sure that is such a big deal now because we've had some good years and we're not seen so much as the underdog any more, but back in the day being community owned was a big deal I think".

Gooding also explained, "It doesn't seem to matter where you go, or even what game you go to (even games without the Riders) there are always Rider jerseys there and when the Riders are playing it seems like you see green everywhere".

Gooding, who has attended several Grey Cups involving the Riders, told us one of his most prized Rider possessions was his green helmet which he lovingly referred to as his "chip bowl helmet". It met it's demise after the Riders lost to the Alouettes in the 2010 championship game. Even helmets can only take so much contact.

We asked Darwin how many different Rider items he owns.

"I'd have to say hundreds. I've even got a Rider bathmat that the Hutterites made me". "They made me a Rider cowbell too".

Game time Sunday is 12:00 noon, and the Riders go into the match up as underdogs against the Argonauts.

But don't tell that to Darwin and the rest of Rider Nation.