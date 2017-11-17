Students Against Drunk or Distracted Driving groups all across Saskatchewan are working hard this week to further spread their message.

Some are also participating in the red ribbon campaign, with the idea to show the public it's possible to have fun without getting behind the wheel after consuming alcohol.

"We're educating kids while we're young and that's what we've been trying to do," explained Jordan Woodley, who is a part of the SADD group at Central Collegiate high school. "Talking to my peer group, I think a lot of people are more aware of the decisions that they're making and will do their best to do things accordingly to keep themselves safe and other safe as well."

Part of their mission is to try and break the stigma surrounding being a part of SADD teams. Woodley added just because you're are spreading awareness doesn't mean you don't have fun.

"For me being on the SADD committee at school has been a great opportunity for us to show we can make safe decisions and still have a fun time. I think that's part of the stigma that comes along with SADD, people think we're against doing a lot of things when in reality we're all for doing some of the joys that high school entails and that life entails. It's just making sure that we do those things responsibly."

Since entering high school Woodley has participated in the chapter each year.