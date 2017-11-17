As non-profit groups across Canada spent yesterday celebrating National Philanthropy Day, local groups also did the same.

Executive Director for the Moose Jaw Health Foundation Kelly McElree said it's due to the efforts of local people that we have tons to be grateful for here in our city.

"We have in our hospital our Province's only hyperbaric chamber, and that would not have been possible without the generosity and the spirit of caring."

McElree says it's easy to contribute in your community.

"Pick something that means something to you, contribute to that organization. Not only in dollars; but in time. It will make you feel wonderful at the end of the day."

"Without the philanthropic nature of those individuals that not only have their dollars, but their time as well, the foundation would not exist today."

