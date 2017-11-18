If you're looking to do some early Christmas shopping, while at the same time support a local community project, than William Grayson School has just what you need.

From 10 am to 4 pm today, the SCC Winter Trade Show will be taking place in the school's gym with 25 vendors.

All the proceeds from today's Trade Show will go towards helping a project at William Grayson Elementary.

"[All proceeds are] actually going towards the building of our outdoor classroom," explained Sabrina Carter, Chair of the William Grayson Community Council. "Vendors coming in purchased a table and our penny parade as well, [the prizes] were donated by our vendors, that money is also going towards the outdoor classroom."

They have vendors like Avon and Epicure and a variety of other products such as home made-items available for purchase.

The student council will also be running a concession at the trade show.

Again, the trade show runs from 10 am to 4 pm in the William Grayson School gym.