Tanner Jeannot, Justin Almeida and Brayden Burke combined for five goals and 11 points to lead the Moose Jaw Warriors to a 6-3 win over the Saskatoon Blades on Saturday at Mosaic Place.

Jeannot scored twice in the third period to complete his second hat trick of the season as the Warriors blew open a game that entered the third tied at 3-3.

“I was just going to the net and pucks seemed to find me,” said Jeannot after the second straight win for the Warriors. “We’ve got a really deep team this year, we’ve just got to keep working hard, sticking to the game plan and our skill is going to show.”

Burke had two goals and four points, while Almeida chipped in with a career-high four assists in the win.

The Warriors improve their record to a WHL-leading 18-5-0-0 and 10-1-0-0 at home this season.

Both teams got off to a quick start and just 92 seconds into the game, Almeida stretched the ice with a pass to Burke for a breakaway and he scored his ninth goal of the season. Just under two minutes later though, Saskatoon’s Libor Hajek found the back of the net with a shot from the blue-line to tie the game.

Moose Jaw picked up back-to-back penalties to give Saskatoon a two-man advantage just past the midway point of the first and the Blades had 61 seconds of 5-on-3 time. They were able to capitalize with a goal from Michael Farren to take a 2-1 lead.

With just over two minutes left in the period, Burke flung the puck up the ice for Almeida, who was joined by Tanner Jeannot on the rush. Almeida skated to the right circle then made a quick pass to Jeannot who beat goalie Ryan Kubic with a backhand to tie the game at two.

Power plays were key in the second period as both teams were able to convert.

Saskatoon took a 3-2 lead at 10:12 when Josh Paterson deflected a shot from the Warriors right circle, but Moose Jaw responded with a goal on the man advantage at 15:14 when Burke and Almeida struck again. They controlled puck inside the Blade zone and eventually set up Jayden Halbgewachs on the side of the left Blades crease for his team-leading 20th goal of the season.

In the third period, the Warriors outshot the Blades 14-7 and were able to take the lead at 15:16 when Jeannot deflected a shot from Almeida.

Just over two minutes later, at 17:34, Noah Gregor created a turnover in the Saskatoon line and put a shot on net from the left wall, the rebound came to Jeannot between the circles where he scored his hat trick goal to give the Warriors some breathing room.

Moose Jaw went on to add an empty net goal from Brayden Burke in the final minute of the game and went on to the 6-3 win.

Moose Jaw returns to the ice on Tuesday when their homestand continues with another tilt against the Saskatoon Blades.