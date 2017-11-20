Whitetail deer hunting season will be opening soon, but before it does, it is important to pay close attention to the rules and safety guidelines surrounding hunting.

"Hunting seasons are ongoing throughout the province," explained Rich Hildebrand, a conservation officer with the Ministry of Environment. "Whitetail deer season especially is something that is popular down in the area. That will be starting November 20th. That's when it starts in most of the province."

"We ask that people would abide by the rules and know the rules before they head out. As well, make sure that you are carrying your licenses with you at all times as well."

He goes on to say that he encourages all hunters to be ethical hunters.

"A lot of that is being respectful of landowners and their property and to make sure that they ask for permission before they head out on to people's lands. If it's posted, you definitely need to do that and even when it's not posted, we suggest it. It just makes for good hunter-landowner relationships when hunters take the time to do that."

"As well, just abiding by the rules and those are things that we encourage hunters to do."

He also added that safety is very important when out hunting.

"Certainly make sure that you aren't shooting across a provincial highway, a provincial road or a municipal road. There is no hunting within 500 meters of buildings, stockades, corrals, cattle, those kinds of things. Make sure you are 500 meters away. Make sure that you are wearing your proper high-vis colors as well. The majority of the people out there have taken hunter safety."

"Make sure that you keep your firearm safe and prove that it's safe. Don't carry a loaded firearm in a vehicle."

He added that if people do see something suspicious or if they witness an offense, they can call 1-800-667-7561, #5555 on a SaskTel cell phone, or online at their website or the TIP website.