The Moose Jaw Warriors played four games in five nights last week and their line of Justin Almeida, Brayden Burke and Tanner Jeannot were key contributors in the team’s three wins over that stretch.

The trio capped off the week by scoring five of the Warriors’ six goals in Saturday’s 6-3 win over the Saskatoon Blades at Mosaic Place.

It was a great four games for a line that has been getting stronger with each passing game that they’re together.

“We’ve got some pretty good chemistry going on right now,” said Jeannot after he picked up his second hat trick of the month in Saturday’s win. “All three of us are pretty hard workers out there, so we’ve just got to keep going, keep building that chemistry and we’ll keep having success.”

Jeannot has scored in three straight games for the Warriors, giving him 16 on the year, which is just three off his career-high from last season in 71 games. He collected five goals and seven points in four games last week.

Burke is leading the Warriors in scoring this year with 41 points in 23 games. He had multiple points in three out of four games last week, including four assists on Tuesday in Swift Current as well as two goals and four points on Saturday.

Almeida registered a point in three out of the four games, including four assists in Saturday’s win and a goal and four points on Tuesday. The 18-year-old centre is only two points off his career-high total from last season in 44 less games.

Warriors forward Justin Almeida rushes the puck up ice during Friday night's win over the Calgary Hitmen at Mosaic Place. (Photo: Marc Smith)

“Our games complement each other and we’ve been playing together quite a bit, so we’ve found good chemistry there and when you know what guys are going to do on the ice, it makes it a lot easier,” said Almeida.

Jeannot brings size and a physical edge to the line, while Burke and Almeida excel at winning puck battles and making plays for their line-mates.

All three together have made for a dangerous combo for the Warriors, who have also received big points from Jayden Halbgewachs and Noah Gregor over the past week.

“All three of us are just working hard, trying to play the right way, getting the right areas, not trying to cheat for pucks and just trying to do the best thing that you can do for your line-mates and not wanting to fail for them,” said Burke. “We’ve got some good chemistry going and we’re all working hard out there.”

Warriors forward Brayden Burke protects the puck from Saskatoon's Cameron Hebig during Saturday's win for Moose Jaw at Mosaic Place. (Photo: Marc Smith)

Coming out of last week, the Warriors sit at 18-5-0-0 on the year, which puts them five points ahead of the Swift Current Broncos for first place in the East Division. They’re also three points clear of the Victoria Royals for top spot in the league.

With some key players still out of the lineup, the Warriors have continued to find ways to win.

“We’ve just got to clean up a couple of things in the D zone, try to get a little cleaner breakouts and maintain more pressure in their end, but if we come out and keep playing the way we did (Saturday), I like our chances,” said Burke.

The Warriors and Blades have a rematch on Tuesday at Mosaic Place.